MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Purchases 743,700 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd raised its position in Vipshop Holdings Ltd – (NYSE:VIPS) by 43.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,454,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743,700 shares during the period. Vipshop comprises approximately 1.4% of MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $31,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Vipshop by 44.6% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 971 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Vipshop by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,910 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vipshop during the third quarter worth about $92,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on VIPS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.50 target price for the company. Benchmark increased their target price on Vipshop from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Macquarie started coverage on Vipshop in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.30 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on Vipshop from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vipshop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.39.

Vipshop stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $13.86. 184,674 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,097,962. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.21 and its 200-day moving average is $10.95. Vipshop Holdings Ltd – has a 12 month low of $6.00 and a 12 month high of $15.46. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $1.65. Vipshop had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 3.62%. The company had revenue of $19.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vipshop Holdings Ltd – will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vipshop

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates as an online discount retailer for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, Vip.com and Internet Finance Business. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, swimsuits, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; women and men casual and formal shoes; and accessories that include belts, jewelry, watches, and glasses for women and men.

