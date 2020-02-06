MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 159,272 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd reduced its stake in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 121,178 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 159,272 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $9,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UNH. Hyman Charles D acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $271,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $490,000. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 14,728 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,435,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $291.80. 1,879,307 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,175,012. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $302.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $266.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $291.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.88.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total transaction of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNH. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $300.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target (up previously from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $313.50.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

