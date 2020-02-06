MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd Sells 86,963 Shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS)

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 663,252 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 86,963 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $13,143,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 50.5% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC boosted its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 2,933 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611 shares during the period. 85.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CDNS shares. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Cadence Design Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

In related news, VP Surendra Babu Mandava sold 3,623 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.46, for a total transaction of $240,784.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 296,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,681,265.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.21, for a total transaction of $2,688,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 888,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,700,761.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 392,707 shares of company stock valued at $27,884,169 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CDNS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.79. The stock had a trading volume of 38,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,283,954. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.98. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Cadence Design Systems Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.76 and a fifty-two week high of $77.08.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel simulation platform; Palladium Z1, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium S1 field-programmable gate array prototyping platform.

