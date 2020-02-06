Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bancorp Inc. is a bank holding company for East Boston Savings Bank. The Bank provides financial services to individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits; interest-bearing demand accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts. The company also offers loan products consisting of commercial real estate loans, one-to four-family residential loans, multi-family real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home equity lines of credit, automobile loans, loans secured by passbook or certificate accounts, and overdraft loans. Meridian Bancorp Inc., formerly known as Meridian Interstate Bancorp, Inc., is based in Peabody, Massachusetts. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Meridian Bancorp from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Meridian Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ EBSB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $18.13. 6,512 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,546. The company has a market cap of $959.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 0.61. Meridian Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $20.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.53 and a 200 day moving average of $18.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Meridian Bancorp (NASDAQ:EBSB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. The firm had revenue of $47.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.65 million. Meridian Bancorp had a net margin of 23.98% and a return on equity of 9.60%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Meridian Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,165,593 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,511,000 after buying an additional 42,699 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 97,000 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,168 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC increased its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 131.1% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 23,665 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 13,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Meridian Bancorp by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 107,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 23,451 shares in the last quarter. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Meridian Bancorp

Meridian Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for East Boston Savings Bank that provides various financial products and services for individuals and businesses primarily in Suffolk, Norfolk, Middlesex and Essex Counties, Massachusetts. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing demand deposits, such as checking accounts; interest-bearing demand accounts comprising NOW and money market accounts; savings accounts; and certificates of deposits, as well as commercial checking accounts.

