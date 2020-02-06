Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $22.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Meridian Bank of Malvern offers deposit accounts, credit products, real estate financing, residential mortgages, investment and wealth management and electronic payments processing services. Meridian Bank of Malvern is based in United States. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Meridian Bank from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

NASDAQ:MRBK traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 3,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,583. Meridian Bank has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $20.89. The stock has a market cap of $132.28 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.44.

Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $18.57 million during the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Meridian Bank will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Meridian Bank stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Meridian Bank (NASDAQ:MRBK) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,149 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.11% of Meridian Bank worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 46.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Meridian Corporation operates as the bank holding for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for retail and commercial customers primarily in southeastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, and south New Jersey. It offers non-interest bearing deposits and time deposits, as well as interest checking, money market, and savings accounts; and commercial and industrial loans, commercial real estate loans, and consumer and home equity loans, as well as homeowner mortgages.

