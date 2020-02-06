Meristem Family Wealth LLC Has $792,000 Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Meristem Family Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,861 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 237 shares during the period. Meristem Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Facebook by 32.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,218,412 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $929,295,000 after buying an additional 1,284,127 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Facebook by 21,147.8% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,219,198 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213,460 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Facebook by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,163,030 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $649,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,759 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Facebook by 52.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,106,221 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $637,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072,494 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Facebook by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 93,435,833 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $16,639,053,000 after acquiring an additional 627,442 shares in the last quarter. 63.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FB shares. HSBC initiated coverage on Facebook in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a target price (down previously from ) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group set a $231.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Facebook from $250.00 to $246.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Aegis boosted their price target on Facebook from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $246.29.

FB traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $210.42. 3,004,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,386,512. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 4.40 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $212.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.48. The company has a market cap of $599.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.05. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $159.28 and a one year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total value of $2,350,876.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.40, for a total value of $51,324.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,325,935.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 144,503 shares of company stock valued at $27,856,551 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

