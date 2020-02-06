Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. lowered its stake in Meritor Inc (NYSE:MTOR) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,225 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Meritor were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,680,037 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,081,000 after buying an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 83.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 336,939 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,824,000 after buying an additional 153,447 shares during the last quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 36.9% in the third quarter. ICM Asset Management Inc. WA now owns 304,930 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 82,200 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 235,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,350,000 after buying an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Meritor by 11.8% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 207,390 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 21,900 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Meritor alerts:

Shares of Meritor stock opened at $24.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.84. Meritor Inc has a 1 year low of $15.96 and a 1 year high of $27.18. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.27.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. Meritor had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 71.38%. The firm had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $919.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Meritor Inc will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Chris Villavarayan sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.47, for a total transaction of $352,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,058,849.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 10,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $259,800.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 250,728 shares of company stock valued at $6,179,082. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MTOR shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Meritor in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Meritor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.92.

About Meritor

Meritor, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, sells, services, and supports integrated systems, modules, and components to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and the aftermarket for the commercial vehicle, transportation, and industrial sectors. It operates through two segments, Commercial Truck; and Aftermarket, Industrial and Trailer.

Further Reading: What is a stock split?



Receive News & Ratings for Meritor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.