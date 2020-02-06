Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Rating Reiterated by HC Wainwright

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $14.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 42.42% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised Mesoblast from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. ValuEngine downgraded Mesoblast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Dawson James assumed coverage on Mesoblast in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mesoblast currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.82.

MESO opened at $9.83 on Thursday. Mesoblast has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $980.35 million, a P/E ratio of -12.77 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.43 and a 200-day moving average of $6.52.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.09. Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 15.30% and a negative net margin of 342.39%. The company had revenue of $17.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.48 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Mesoblast will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 72.5% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 13,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth $191,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 284.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 147,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 109,295 shares during the period. Penbrook Management LLC increased its position in shares of Mesoblast by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 232,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Mesoblast in the fourth quarter worth $10,440,000. Institutional investors own 4.18% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells. The company's products under the Phase III clinical trials include MSC-100-IV for steroid refractory acute graft versus host disease; MPC-150-IM for advanced heart failure; and MPC-06-ID for chronic low back pain due to degenerative disc disease.

