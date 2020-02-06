Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Financial Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 114,402 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 4,653 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Meta Financial Group were worth $4,177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Meta Financial Group by 453.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 16.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,347 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 25.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 640.2% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Financial Group during the third quarter worth about $220,000. 72.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CASH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, B. Riley increased their target price on Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Shares of Meta Financial Group stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.35. The stock had a trading volume of 53,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,019. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Meta Financial Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $40.00.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $102.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.35 million. Meta Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 18.65%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $452,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,115,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $194,290.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,245 shares in the company, valued at $320,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 26,847 shares of company stock worth $959,489. Company insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

