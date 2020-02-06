Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 target price on the savings and loans company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Meta Financial Group, Inc. is the holding company for federally chartered savings bank MetaBank, Member FDIC. Headquartered in Sioux Falls, S.D., MetaBank operates in both the Banking and Payments industries: MetaBank, its retail banking division; Meta Payment Systems, its electronic payments division; AFS/IBEX, its insurance premium finance division; and Refund Advantage, its tax refund-transfer software division. The synergies among the four provide a unique business model for the company. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CASH. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Meta Financial Group from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Meta Financial Group from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Meta Financial Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.25.

CASH stock opened at $38.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.53 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.83. Meta Financial Group has a one year low of $17.84 and a one year high of $40.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.42.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.35 million. Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 13.13%. Research analysts forecast that Meta Financial Group will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael K. Goik sold 12,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.80, for a total transaction of $452,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 166,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,115,939.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Sonja Anne Theisen sold 5,604 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $194,290.68. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,524.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,847 shares of company stock valued at $959,489 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.67% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,395,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,148,124 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,254,000 after buying an additional 40,021 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,322,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 989,136 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $32,302,000 after buying an additional 91,812 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $15,377,000. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Meta Financial Group Company Profile

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including statement savings accounts, money market savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, and checking accounts; and deposits related to prepaid cards, which primarily comprise checking accounts and certificate accounts.

