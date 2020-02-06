Metlife (NYSE:MET) Given New $60.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Metlife (NYSE:MET) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Metlife from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Metlife from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a buy rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Monday, January 6th. B. Riley reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Metlife in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Metlife from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Metlife has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $52.11.

MET stock opened at $51.53 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Metlife has a 12 month low of $41.41 and a 12 month high of $52.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.43.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. Metlife had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Metlife will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.65%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Metlife by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,819,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,945,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,433 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Metlife by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,991,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,219,000 after purchasing an additional 57,004 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Metlife by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,980,000 after purchasing an additional 30,290 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Metlife by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,888,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,240,000 after purchasing an additional 28,721 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Metlife by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,993,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,006,000 after purchasing an additional 339,843 shares during the period. 74.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

