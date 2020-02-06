Metlife (NYSE:MET) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.58 EPS

Metlife (NYSE:MET) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.58, Briefing.com reports. Metlife had a return on equity of 8.82% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $18.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

MET traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $51.87. The company had a trading volume of 6,503,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,572,779. The firm has a market cap of $47.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.07. Metlife has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $52.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.65%.

Several research firms have recently commented on MET. ValuEngine upgraded Metlife from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded Metlife from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Metlife from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Metlife from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Metlife from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Metlife currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

About Metlife

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

