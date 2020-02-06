MFS Charter Income Trust (MCR) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 18th

MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

MFS Charter Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.3% per year over the last three years.

Get MFS Charter Income Trust alerts:

MCR stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.54. 99,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,292. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.34. MFS Charter Income Trust has a 1-year low of $7.69 and a 1-year high of $8.56.

MFS Charter Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It invests primarily in corporate bonds of U.S. or foreign issuers, U.S. Government securities, foreign government securities, mortgage-backed, and other asset-backed securities of U.S.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Charter Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.