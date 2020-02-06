MFS Intermediate Income Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MIN)

MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.028 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.5% annually over the last three years.

Get MFS Intermediate Income Trust alerts:

MIN remained flat at $$3.84 during midday trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,064. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.79. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 1 year low of $3.67 and a 1 year high of $3.89.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

See Also: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Intermediate Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.