MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Declares $0.03 Monthly Dividend

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.0265 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th.

Shares of NYSE MFM traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.31. 97,570 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,815. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a 52-week low of $6.56 and a 52-week high of $7.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.07.

Get MFS Municipal Income Trust alerts:

MFS Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

Read More: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MFS Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.