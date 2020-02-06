Michael E. Gavin Sells 4,500 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) Stock

Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) EVP Michael E. Gavin sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.69, for a total transaction of $214,605.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,447.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael E. Gavin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 2nd, Michael E. Gavin sold 399 shares of Lakeland Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.03, for a total transaction of $18,764.97.

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $48.71 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.41 and a beta of 0.90. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $41.26 and a 52-week high of $50.00.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.46 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 15.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 25th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 24th. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 35.50%.

LKFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lakeland Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 3,133.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 24.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $493,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 17.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 13,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $634,000 after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the last quarter. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

