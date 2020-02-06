Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Plimoth Trust Co. LLC

Plimoth Trust Co. LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,072 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for approximately 2.7% of Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $8,370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in Microsoft by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,357 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in Microsoft by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 224,254 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $31,178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Microsoft by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,426,862 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $198,375,000 after purchasing an additional 415,323 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,735 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,188,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. raised its stake in Microsoft by 55.3% during the 3rd quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 64,227 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $8,929,000 after acquiring an additional 22,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $5,250,350.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total value of $3,231,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT opened at $179.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,368.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $146.93. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $104.26 and a 52-week high of $184.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.68 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 target price (up previously from $180.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Microsoft currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.06.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

