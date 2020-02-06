Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “MID PENN BANCORP, INC. is a one-bank holding company engaged in general banking business. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

Shares of Mid Penn Bancorp stock remained flat at $$26.06 on Tuesday. 109 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,572. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $206.96 million, a P/E ratio of 12.47 and a beta of 0.63. Mid Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $29.88.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $22.00 million for the quarter. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.66% and a net margin of 16.40%. On average, equities analysts expect that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 1.95 EPS for the current year.

In other Mid Penn Bancorp news, Director Theodore W. Mowery bought 1,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.41 per share, for a total transaction of $25,947.83. Insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPB. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 307.1% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 10.0% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 49.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp during the second quarter valued at $813,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 28.0% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 7,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.93% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

