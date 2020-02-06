Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) Sets New 52-Week High at $67.74

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.74 and last traded at $67.51, with a volume of 85 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.46.

A number of research firms have commented on MSEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Middlesex Water from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood began coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.66. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43 and a beta of 0.25.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.256 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.04%.

In related news, Director Walter G. Reinhard sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total value of $32,965.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,340.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 3,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Middlesex Water by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $407,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth about $1,898,000. 55.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

