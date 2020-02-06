Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.27 Per Share

Midland States Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:MSBI) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 4th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.268 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is a boost from Midland States Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Midland States Bancorp has a payout ratio of 40.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Midland States Bancorp to earn $2.77 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.97 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.0%.

Shares of MSBI stock traded down $0.25 on Thursday, reaching $27.43. The stock had a trading volume of 961 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,998. The stock has a market cap of $654.81 million, a P/E ratio of 12.12 and a beta of 1.39. Midland States Bancorp has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $29.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.15.

In related news, Director Jerry L. Mcdaniel sold 10,000 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.58, for a total transaction of $285,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Leon J. Holschbach sold 9,500 shares of Midland States Bancorp stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total value of $272,175.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 80,622 shares of company stock worth $2,273,202 over the last quarter. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MSBI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. DA Davidson downgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Midland States Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Midland States Bancorp Company Profile

Midland States Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Midland States Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It operates through Banking, Commercial FHA Origination and Servicing, Wealth Management, and Other segments.

