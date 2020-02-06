MINDOL (MIN) Trading Down 15.2% This Week

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded up 14% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on February 5th. MINDOL has a total market capitalization of $391.75 million and approximately $2.06 million worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, MINDOL has traded down 15.2% against the dollar. One MINDOL token can now be purchased for $2.30 or 0.00023980 BTC on major exchanges including Coineal, Coinsuper and CoinTiger.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.46 or 0.01266316 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003825 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0932 or 0.00000974 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000041 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000078 BTC.

MINDOL Profile

MINDOL (CRYPTO:MIN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 5th, 2014. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 170,303,676 tokens. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev . MINDOL’s official website is mindol.net

MINDOL Token Trading

MINDOL can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger, Coinsuper and Coineal. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MINDOL directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MINDOL should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MINDOL using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

