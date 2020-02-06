Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on MITK. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Roth Capital downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $12.50 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mitek Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mitek Systems currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Shares of MITK stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.22. 255,860 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 414,171. Mitek Systems has a 12 month low of $6.96 and a 12 month high of $13.07. The company has a market cap of $376.28 million, a P/E ratio of 131.73, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of -0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.03.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Mitek Systems had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Mitek Systems’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Mitek Systems will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael E. Diamond sold 3,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.48, for a total value of $36,668.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 12,385 shares of company stock worth $101,466 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITK. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 407.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,872 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 5,518 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $98,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,210 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mitek Systems by 24.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

