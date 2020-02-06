Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut Mitek Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Mitek Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ MITK traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $9.20. 151,562 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,088. Mitek Systems has a 52-week low of $6.96 and a 52-week high of $13.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.50 and a 200-day moving average of $9.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.64 million, a P/E ratio of 131.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of -0.40.

Mitek Systems (NASDAQ:MITK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Mitek Systems had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 3.40%. The firm had revenue of $22.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mitek Systems will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 11,210 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Teton Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 89,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 76,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Mitek Systems by 24.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,047 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mitek Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 56.87% of the company’s stock.

About Mitek Systems

Mitek Systems, Inc develops, markets, and sells mobile image capture and identity verification software solutions in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company's solutions are embedded in native mobile apps and mobile optimized Websites to enhance mobile user experiences, fraud detection and reduction, and compliant transactions.

