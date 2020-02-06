Model N (NYSE:MODN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.23 EPS

Model N (NYSE:MODN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.26 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 26.14% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share.

NYSE:MODN traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.95. 6,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,676. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -58.78 and a beta of 0.57. Model N has a 1-year low of $15.56 and a 1-year high of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $106,420.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,006,134.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Laura Selig sold 3,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $109,373.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 33,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,072.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,062 shares of company stock worth $927,086. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Model N from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Model N from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Model N has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.43.

Model N Company Profile

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

