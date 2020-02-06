Model N (NYSE:MODN) Updates FY20 Earnings Guidance

Model N (NYSE:MODN) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.25-0.31 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.28. The company issued revenue guidance of $154-156 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $153.51 million.Model N also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.25-0.31 EPS.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Model N from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Model N from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Model N from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Model N stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.42. The stock had a trading volume of 676,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,024. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 0.57. Model N has a 12 month low of $15.56 and a 12 month high of $35.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.26 million. Model N had a negative return on equity of 29.48% and a negative net margin of 13.66%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Model N will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David Barter sold 3,965 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.15, for a total value of $119,544.75. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 3,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.66, for a total value of $106,420.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 472,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,006,134.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,062 shares of company stock worth $927,086. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

