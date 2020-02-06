Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) Issues Earnings Results

Moelis & Co (NYSE:MC) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $223.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.52 million. Moelis & Co had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 16.14%. The company’s revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

Shares of NYSE MC traded up $1.83 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $39.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,680,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 609,854. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 1.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Moelis & Co has a one year low of $29.56 and a one year high of $48.69.

MC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Moelis & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $39.00 in a report on Sunday, January 26th. Buckingham Research increased their target price on Moelis & Co from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moelis & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Moelis & Co from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Moelis & Co from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Moelis & Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Moelis & Company, an investment bank, provides strategic and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. It advises clients in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets advisory, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, governments, financial sponsors, middle market private companies, and individual entrepreneurs.

