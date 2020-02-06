Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target Raised to $210.00 at Raymond James

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price objective boosted by Raymond James from $165.00 to $210.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.31% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on MPWR. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.13.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $186.99 on Thursday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1-year low of $114.84 and a 1-year high of $186.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $178.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 82.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.62.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The company had revenue of $166.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $163.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Saria Tseng sold 2,904 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.89, for a total value of $504,976.56. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 268,724 shares in the company, valued at $46,728,416.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,124 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.36, for a total transaction of $1,327,136.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,079,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,381,262.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 257,744 shares of company stock worth $44,649,794 in the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPWR. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 78,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,941,000 after purchasing an additional 792 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 343,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,159 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 48.0% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 255,550 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,494,000 after acquiring an additional 82,830 shares during the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 84.0% in the fourth quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 123,633 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $22,009,000 after acquiring an additional 56,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,860 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.77% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

