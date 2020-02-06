Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Gap Up to $67.42

Monster Beverage Corp (NASDAQ:MNST)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $65.97, but opened at $67.42. Monster Beverage shares last traded at $69.12, with a volume of 154,261 shares traded.

MNST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Monster Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Cowen downgraded shares of Monster Beverage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.25.

The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $65.34 and its 200 day moving average is $60.37.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage Corp will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Monster Beverage news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.58, for a total value of $615,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 63,101 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,456.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total transaction of $1,982,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,499,017.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 86,250 shares of company stock valued at $5,261,580. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Bank increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 190 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

