Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) Trading 19.1% Higher

Montage Resources Corp (NYSE:MR)’s share price traded up 19.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.00 and last traded at $3.99, 897,168 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 52% from the average session volume of 590,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.35.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Montage Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Montage Resources from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Montage Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Montage Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of Montage Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Montage Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Montage Resources (NYSE:MR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $163.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.90 million. Montage Resources had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 9.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Montage Resources Corp will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Montage Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Montage Resources by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 406,196 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,535,000 after acquiring an additional 58,582 shares during the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Montage Resources by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,536 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC boosted its stake in Montage Resources by 478.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 375,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,650,000 after acquiring an additional 310,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Montage Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $512,000. 79.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Montage Resources Corporation operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company. As of December 31, 2018, it had an acreage position comprising approximately 241,000 net acres in Ohio and Pennsylvania; and had estimated proved reserves of 1,864.7 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent.

