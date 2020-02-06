Monte Financial Group LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 66,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 565 shares during the period. General Mills comprises approximately 2.6% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in General Mills by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,020,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,248,000 after buying an additional 2,895 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in General Mills by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. acquired a new position in General Mills in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. National Pension Service grew its stake in General Mills by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 808,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,550,000 after buying an additional 34,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in General Mills by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,381,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,256,000 after buying an additional 435,266 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.60% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of General Mills from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.61.

NYSE:GIS traded down $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $51.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,006,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,661,772. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.23. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.80 and a 52 week high of $56.40.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 27.33%. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 60.87%.

General Mills Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

