Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Stock Position Raised by Inscription Capital LLC

Inscription Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Inscription Capital LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Astor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Morgan Stanley stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $55.01. 6,974,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,375,824. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $87.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.34. Morgan Stanley has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $57.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.72.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $10.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.72 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 11.70% and a net margin of 16.80%. Morgan Stanley’s revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.11%.

In related news, insider Robert P. Rooney sold 51,105 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $2,510,788.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 183,448 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,012,800.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Keishi Hotsuki sold 26,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.08, for a total value of $1,276,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 254,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,492,332.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 102,105 shares of company stock valued at $5,013,869 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MS has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Pritchard Capital raised Morgan Stanley to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.42.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

