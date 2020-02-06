Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Buy Rating for Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Morgan Stanley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) in a report issued on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $23.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Nuance Communications from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Nuance Communications in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nuance Communications currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Get Nuance Communications alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NUAN opened at $19.62 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.94. Nuance Communications has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $20.19.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $418.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.30 million. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Nuance Communications will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Nuance Communications news, EVP Wendy Cassity sold 13,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $239,116.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,954,816.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Beaudoin sold 12,355 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.67, for a total transaction of $218,312.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 269,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,756,923.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,374 shares of company stock worth $1,108,662 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,900 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,358 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 46,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $751,000 after buying an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 1,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Nuance Communications by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 227,081 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after buying an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About Nuance Communications

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ: NUAN) is the pioneer and leader in conversational AI innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security. With decades of domain and AI expertise, Nuance works with thousands of organizations globally across healthcare, financial services, telecommunications, government, and retail – to create stronger relationships and better experiences for their customers and workforce.

Read More: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nuance Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuance Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.