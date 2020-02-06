Mosaic Family Wealth LLC Sells 574 Shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Mosaic Family Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HD. Bailard Inc. grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 65,160 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,230,000 after buying an additional 6,358 shares during the period. Wsfs Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 71.6% during the 4th quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,122 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,972 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 222,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $48,677,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 103,383 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $22,577,000 after acquiring an additional 14,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 46,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,155,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HD stock traded up $0.80 on Thursday, hitting $238.91. The company had a trading volume of 575,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,357,425. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $179.52 and a 12-month high of $239.31. The stock has a market cap of $256.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $225.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.25.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53. The business had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.01% and a negative return on equity of 721.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.51 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on HD shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Home Depot from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $252.00 to $241.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Nomura lowered their price objective on Home Depot from $237.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Home Depot in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.65.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

