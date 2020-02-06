Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) Rating Reiterated by Janney Montgomery Scott

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by Janney Montgomery Scott in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LiveTradingNews reports.

MWA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Mueller Water Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

NYSE:MWA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.29. 1,476,590 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,195. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.15. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.04. Mueller Water Products has a 12-month low of $8.86 and a 12-month high of $12.56. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 17.39%. The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. Mueller Water Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Mueller Water Products will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Shirley C. Franklin sold 12,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.12, for a total transaction of $142,424.96. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $445,734.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 15,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.97, for a total transaction of $180,675.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 102,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,221,179.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,787 shares of company stock valued at $726,560 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 244,609 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 33,427.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,997,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,988,077 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 304,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 71,806 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 49,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 7,520 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 226,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after purchasing an additional 7,961 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for use in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies. The Infrastructure segment offers valves for water and gas systems, including butterfly, iron gate, tapping, check, knife, plug, automatic control, and ball valves; dry-barrel and wet-barrel fire hydrants; pipe repair products, such as clamps and couplings used to repair leaks under the Mueller and Jones brand names; and machines and tools for tapping, drilling, extracting, installing, and stopping-off.

