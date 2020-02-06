Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $20.99 Million

Multi-collateral DAI (CURRENCY:DAI) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. During the last seven days, Multi-collateral DAI has traded 1.7% lower against the dollar. Multi-collateral DAI has a total market cap of $110.61 million and $20.99 million worth of Multi-collateral DAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Multi-collateral DAI token can now be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00010272 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00038171 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0588 or 0.00000603 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $577.45 or 0.05925196 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005261 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00024428 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.39 or 0.00127143 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00038387 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003011 BTC.

Tap (XTP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002126 BTC.

About Multi-collateral DAI

Multi-collateral DAI (DAI) is a token. It was first traded on November 18th, 2019. Multi-collateral DAI’s total supply is 111,778,947 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,489,651 tokens. Multi-collateral DAI’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO . The official website for Multi-collateral DAI is www.makerdao.com

Multi-collateral DAI Token Trading

Multi-collateral DAI can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Multi-collateral DAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Multi-collateral DAI should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Multi-collateral DAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

