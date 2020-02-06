Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Buys 13,920 Shares of Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 875.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,920 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Nasdaq by 71.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 50,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,362,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on NDAQ. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $116.60. The company had a trading volume of 25,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 751,226. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.68. Nasdaq Inc has a twelve month low of $82.22 and a twelve month high of $120.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $19.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.62.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $641.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.60%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

