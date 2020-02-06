Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.48 Million Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 705.3% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 440 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stephen Paul Koch sold 6,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.31, for a total transaction of $702,512.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,437,591.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Donald Hoffman sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.22, for a total transaction of $360,660.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,160 shares of company stock valued at $2,589,192. 3.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RS stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Thursday, reaching $118.95. 12,321 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 371,759. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.28. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a twelve month low of $80.95 and a twelve month high of $122.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.01 and a quick ratio of 1.90.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RS shares. Bank of America set a $115.00 target price on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $109.80.

About Reliance Steel & Aluminum

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

