Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.59 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 313.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,070 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,210 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.1% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.8% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 8,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in PACCAR by 7.9% during the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in PACCAR by 1.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in PACCAR by 0.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 52,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.66% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $80.00 to $79.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. OTR Global downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Bank of America upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of PACCAR from $70.97 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.73.

Shares of PCAR stock traded down $0.51 on Thursday, hitting $77.48. The stock had a trading volume of 50,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,777,854. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.06 and a 200 day moving average of $73.82. The stock has a market cap of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.08. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $83.41.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 24.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 19th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $2.00. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

PACCAR Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

