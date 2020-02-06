Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Has $1.77 Million Stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its stake in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,660 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Cognex were worth $1,774,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Cognex by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 18,950 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,062,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 2,320 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,174 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charitable Fund raised its holdings in shares of Cognex by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 4,790 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Robert Willett sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.49, for a total transaction of $5,049,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 313,294 shares of company stock valued at $16,293,909 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CGNX. Morgan Stanley set a $47.00 target price on Cognex and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cognex in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. BidaskClub cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Cognex from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.27.

CGNX stock traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.61. 162,008 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 816,116. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.14. Cognex Co. has a 1-year low of $39.98 and a 1-year high of $59.14. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.30 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 6.90, a current ratio of 7.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks primarily in manufacturing processes worldwide. It provides machine vision products, which are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

