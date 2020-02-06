Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Purchases 13,120 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) by 649.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 13,120 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Genuine Parts were worth $1,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 4.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,307,254 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,481,945,000 after purchasing an additional 558,734 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 4.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,111,435 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $914,276,000 after acquiring an additional 354,014 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439,097 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $46,645,000 after acquiring an additional 218,641 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $14,777,000. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth about $12,070,000. 77.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on GPC. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price objective on Genuine Parts and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Genuine Parts from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $101.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.75.

GPC traded down $1.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $96.55. 106,889 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 674,106. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $101.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $99.07. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $87.26 and a 52-week high of $115.20.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement, industrial parts and materials, and business products in North America, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, and Puerto Rico. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory items for automotive aftermarket, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

