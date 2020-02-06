Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Raises Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,490 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $205,000. 72.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NDSN has been the topic of several research reports. DA Davidson raised Nordson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lowered Nordson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. BidaskClub lowered Nordson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Nordson from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.50.

In other news, insider Michael F. Hilton sold 15,951 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $2,617,718.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 215,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,379,162.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Shelly Peet sold 2,375 shares of Nordson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.56, for a total value of $395,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,330 shares in the company, valued at $4,885,204.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 58,028 shares of company stock worth $9,623,417. Corporate insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDSN traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $176.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,408. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $167.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $124.90 and a 1 year high of $180.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.50, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.79. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $585.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.16 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Nordson’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; automated adhesive dispensing systems used in packaged goods industries; components and systems used in the thermoplastic melt stream; and product assembly systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, and manufacturing roll goods, as well as for the assembly of plastic, metal, and wood products.

