Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan Sells 2,700 Shares of Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lowered its stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) by 14.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in Entergy were worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 4.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,716,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,617,651,000 after buying an additional 597,926 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Entergy by 14.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 36,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its position in Entergy by 776.7% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 1,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,336 shares during the period. TIAA FSB lifted its position in Entergy by 2.7% during the third quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 159,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,692,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Entergy by 10.8% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.43. The company had a trading volume of 371,846 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,076,084. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $123.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.25. Entergy Co. has a 52-week low of $88.64 and a 52-week high of $132.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.89%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ETR shares. UBS Group lowered Entergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $115.00 to $126.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Entergy from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Entergy from $119.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up previously from $121.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Entergy from $128.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Entergy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.64.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

