Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Releases Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) issued an update on its third quarter 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.02-0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.30. The company issued revenue guidance of $172-172 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $201.22 million.Myriad Genetics also updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.45-0.45 EPS.
Shares of Myriad Genetics stock traded down $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $29.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,576,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 713,680. Myriad Genetics has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $48.40. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -133.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.99.
Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Myriad Genetics had a positive return on equity of 6.48% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. The business had revenue of $186.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Myriad Genetics’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post 0.73 earnings per share for the current year.
In other Myriad Genetics news, Director Walter Phd Gilbert bought 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.60 per share, with a total value of $150,016.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,150 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,240. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.
Myriad Genetics Company Profile
Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; riskScore, a clinically validated personalized medicine tool; GeneSight, a DNA genotyping test to optimize psychotropic drug selection for neuroscience patients; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.
