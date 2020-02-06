National Bank Financial Increases Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$21.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.24% from the company’s previous close.
INE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.00.
Shares of INE traded up C$2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.05. 879,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,156. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.29. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$13.61 and a 1 year high of C$21.20.
About Innergex Renewable Energy
Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.
