National Bank Financial Increases Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) Price Target to C$21.00

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.24% from the company’s previous close.

INE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 13th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.50 to C$17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.50 price target on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$18.00.

Get Innergex Renewable Energy alerts:

Shares of INE traded up C$2.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$21.05. 879,496 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,156. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$16.29. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 414.46. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 1 year low of C$13.61 and a 1 year high of C$21.20.

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The firm had revenue of C$142.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$139.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innergex Renewable Energy will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer. It develops, owns, and operates run-of-river hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, solar photovoltaic farms, and geothermal power facilities. The company operates through five segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, Solar Power Generation, Geothermal Generation, and Site Development.

Recommended Story: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innergex Renewable Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.