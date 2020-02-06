National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cfra cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

Shares of National Beverage stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $43.53. 148,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,240. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.29. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $75.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.56.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $252.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $250.12 million. National Beverage had a return on equity of 33.70% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, analysts expect that National Beverage will post 2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in National Beverage by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. 35.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Beverage

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

