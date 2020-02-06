National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Lowered to “Sell” at BidaskClub

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on National Beverage from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine upgraded National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cfra cut National Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.03.
Shares of National Beverage stock traded up $0.09 on Tuesday, reaching $43.53. 148,298 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,240. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 1.29. National Beverage has a 52 week low of $38.28 and a 52 week high of $75.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 3.56.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of National Beverage by 57.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in National Beverage by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in National Beverage in the 3rd quarter valued at $195,000. 35.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About National Beverage
National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix Cúrate, LaCroix NiCola, Shasta Sparkling Water, the Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.
See Also: Coverage Ratio
Receive News & Ratings for National Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.