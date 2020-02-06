National Express Group (LON:NEX) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $443.08

National Express Group PLC (LON:NEX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $443.08 and traded as high as $448.40. National Express Group shares last traded at $443.60, with a volume of 1,122,005 shares trading hands.

NEX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Express Group in a research note on Friday, December 13th. HSBC raised their price target on shares of National Express Group from GBX 510 ($6.71) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 475.83 ($6.26).

The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion and a PE ratio of 16.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 464.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 443.29.

In other National Express Group news, insider John Armitt purchased 4,500 shares of National Express Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 465 ($6.12) per share, with a total value of £20,925 ($27,525.65).

National Express Group PLC provides public transport services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North Africa, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

