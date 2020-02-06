National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) CAO John Charles Roiko Sells 789 Shares

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of National Instruments stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.99. 496,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,453. National Instruments Corp has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.70.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.34%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 872.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.

