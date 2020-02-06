National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) CAO John Charles Roiko Sells 789 Shares

National Instruments Corp (NASDAQ:NATI) CAO John Charles Roiko sold 789 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.04, for a total value of $36,325.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,063,984.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of National Instruments stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.99. 496,919 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,453. National Instruments Corp has a 12-month low of $38.01 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.70.
National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. National Instruments had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 11.98%. The firm had revenue of $367.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that National Instruments Corp will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 872.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $157,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at $169,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub lowered National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised National Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.
About National Instruments
National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes LabVIEW, a graphical application software package to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox with built-in libraries for measurement, analysis, and engineering UI design; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools designed for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio to acquire, analyze, and display measurement data.
Further Reading: Portfolio Manager
Receive News & Ratings for National Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.