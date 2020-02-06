National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) was upgraded by investment analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ NRC traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $69.65. 809 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 57.16 and a beta of 0.77. National Research has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $71.35. The company’s 50 day moving average is $67.42 and its 200 day moving average is $59.09.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.47 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 130.25% and a net margin of 25.01%.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $99,862.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Barbara Mowry sold 9,556 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total value of $599,161.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,031,916.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,953,753. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Research during the third quarter worth $142,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of National Research by 5.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 43,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National Research by 7.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 232,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,475,000 after purchasing an additional 16,351 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA lifted its position in shares of National Research by 27.1% during the fourth quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 23,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of National Research by 8.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 62,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 4,733 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.60% of the company’s stock.

About National Research

National Research Corporation (NRC) is a provider of analytics and insights that facilitate revenue growth, patient, employee and customer retention and patient engagement for healthcare providers, payers and other healthcare organizations. The Company’s portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides information and analysis to healthcare organizations and payers across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience and satisfaction, community population health risks, workforce engagement, community perceptions, and physician engagement.

