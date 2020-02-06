National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Purchased by Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan

Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 31,840 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oakbrook Investments LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 41,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 1.8% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in National Retail Properties by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 27,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on NNN. Zacks Investment Research lowered National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on National Retail Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.29.

In other news, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at $7,805,609.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

National Retail Properties stock traded up $0.37 on Thursday, reaching $56.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a current ratio of 8.39. The company has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.51, a PEG ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.07. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.32 and a twelve month high of $59.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.87%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

