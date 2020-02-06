Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.45-1.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $480-490 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $504.5 million.Natus Medical also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.19-0.25 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natus Medical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

NTUS stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $33.73. 165,597 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,136. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.94. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.85 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.87. Natus Medical has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $34.89.

In other Natus Medical news, CEO Jonathan Kennedy sold 6,684 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.54, for a total transaction of $210,813.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 148,441 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,681,829.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 1.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical Incorporated provides neurology, newborn care, and hearing and balance assessment healthcare products and services worldwide. It offers products and services used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring, and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction and neurosurgical treatments, epilepsy, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases, and balance and mobility disorders.

